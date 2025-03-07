Buy or sell stocks: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher after a choppy session driven by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks, while a drop in crude oil prices also aided sentiment. US President Donald Trump softened stand on tariffs which supported global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied nearly 610 points to reclaim the 74,000 mark and settled at 74,340.09, while Nifty advanced 207.40 points to close above 22,500. Sensex marked its second straight day of gains. During the day, it surged 660.57 points to hit a high of 74,390.80. The broader 50-share barometer jumped 219.15 points or 0.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 22,556.45.

Broader markets closed higher, with the BSE smallcap gauge climbing 1.63 per cent and the midcap index up 0.65 per cent. After posting its longest losing streak earlier this week, the Nifty 50 rose for two straight sessions to gain two per cent. Nifty is down 14.2 per cent from its record high hit in late September.

Stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “Nifty continued with the positive move further ahead after the initial volatility witnessed in the morning session and closed above the 22500 zone, which was important, improving the bias and sentiment to some extent.”

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher stock market expert said, “Bank Nifty, once again underperformed as compared to the Nifty index, and closing above the 48,600 level is inching ahead with sentiment easing out to some extent.”

Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: Arvind, Coal India, and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

Stock market today For today's outlook on the Nifty 50, Parekh said, “The participation from the broader markets was significant to support the indices, and further rise can be anticipated with next targets of 22,800 and 23,000 levels visible provided the zone near 22,300 is sustained in the coming sessions.”

On Bank Nifty, she said, “A decisive move past the 49,600 level would establish conviction and, thereafter, can expected for further upward move in the coming days. The crucial support zone of 47,900 level needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.”

The support for the day is seen at 22,400 levels, while the resistance is seen at 22,800 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 48,200-49,200 levels.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Arvind: Buy Arvind at ₹352 with a target price of ₹368 and a stop loss of ₹344.

2. Coal India: Buy Coal India at ₹382.60 with a target price of ₹400 and a stop loss of ₹374.

3. CDSL: Buy CDSL at ₹1,175.90 with a target price of ₹1,215 and a stop loss of ₹1,150.