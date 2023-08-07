Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 7th August

Intraday strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty witnesses a decent pull back from 19,300 levels and it may go up to 19,600 to 19,650 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that stock market sentiment has improved to some extent and Nifty's decisive breach above 19,650 zone shall further strengthen the trend to retest the psychological 20,000 landmark once again. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are IndusInd Bank, Chalet Hotels and BEL.