Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 7th December
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Lemon Tree, Himatsingka Seide and Oberoi Realty
Buy or sell stocks for today: Amid bets for a peak in interest rates among major central banks globally, Indian stock market continued to scale record high, rising for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak of 20,961 levels, BSE Sensex touched new life-time high of 69,744 whereas Bank Nifty index hit a new high of 47,259. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.18 per cent while mid-cap index touched a new peak of 35,245.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started