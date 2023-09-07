Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 7th September2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Lemon Tree Hotels, Bajaj Electricals and Cummins India
Buy or sell stocks for today: After swinging between gain and loss, Indian stock market ended mixed on Wednesday. Out of three key benchmark indices, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended positive whereas Bank Nifty index ended lower. NSE Nifty gained 36 points and closed at 19,611 levels whereas BSE Sensex went up 100 points and closed at 65,880 mark. Bank Nifty index went off 123 points and ended at 44,409 levels. Small-cap index ended marginally in the negative underperforming the Nifty after a gap. Advance decline ratio fell but remained above par at 1.07:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started