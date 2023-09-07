Buy or sell stocks for today: After swinging between gain and loss, Indian stock market ended mixed on Wednesday. Out of three key benchmark indices, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended positive whereas Bank Nifty index ended lower. NSE Nifty gained 36 points and closed at 19,611 levels whereas BSE Sensex went up 100 points and closed at 65,880 mark. Bank Nifty index went off 123 points and ended at 44,409 levels. Small-cap index ended marginally in the negative underperforming the Nifty after a gap. Advance decline ratio fell but remained above par at 1.07:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today has strong support placed at 19,500 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that participation from the broader markets continue to be strong and anticipated Nifty to come closer to the landmark 20,000 levels in near term. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Lemon Tree Hotels, Bajaj Electricals and Cummins India.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessing some volatility during the intraday session maintained the 19,500 zone which is acting as a strong near-term support zone and recovered strongly in the second half to close above the important hurdle of 19,600 levels further improving the bias and sentiment. The participation from the broader markets continue to be strong and we anticipate the benchmark index to come closer to the 20,000 landmark in the coming days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bank Nifty, once again, underperformed the Nifty index to close in the red below the 44,500 zone with HDFC Bank being the lone gainer marginally among the frontline banks. The index, as said earlier, would need the significant positive participation of the major frontline banking stocks and help the index to breach above the 44,800 to 45,000 zone decisively to trigger for further rise in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,500 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,750 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,200 to 45,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today 1] Lemon Tree Hotels: Buy at ₹108.50, target ₹116, stop loss ₹106; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Bajaj Electricals: Buy at ₹1200, target ₹1280, stop loss ₹1180; and

3] Cummins India: Buy at ₹1746, target ₹1820, stop loss ₹1715.