Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 8th August2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today — RITES, M&M Finance and Samvardhana Motherson
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed global market sentiments after a mixed US jobs report, Indian stock market scaled higher on second day in a row. NSE Nifty added 80 points and closed at 19,597 levels while BSE Sensex shot up 232 points and ended at 65,953 mark. However, Bank Nifty shed 42 points and closed at 44,837 levels. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.26 per cent whereas mid-cap index outperformed key benchmark indices by gaining to the tune of 0.56 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started