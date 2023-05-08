Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 8th May2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:41 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks for today: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today — Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland and SBI Life
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of HDFC twins share rebalancing by financial index provider MSCI, Indian stock market reduced heavily on Friday. All major key benchmark indices finished lower on the weekend session. BSE Sensex lost to the tune of 1.13 per cent whereas NSE Nifty went down 1.02 per cent. However, Bank Nifty index corrected 2.34 per cent. In broad markets, mid-cap index lost 0.50 per cent while small-cap index went off 0.39 per cent on last session of the week gone by.
