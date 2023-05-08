Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 8th May

"Bank Nifty has also broke the 43000 zone with bias turning further weak and has got the next major support zones near 42,000 levels. The overall bias and sentiment has again turned very cautious with the indices precariously placed and would need some decent pullback to improve the bias. The support for the week is seen at 60000/17700 (Sensex/Nifty) while the resistance is seen at 61800/18400 levels," said Vaishali Parekh.