Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 9 October 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market snapped their four-session winning streak and ended on a weaker note on October 8th, with the Nifty settling near the 25,050 mark. In the future, while global cues will remain influential, market focus is expected to shift toward domestic earnings, key macroeconomic indicators, and the momentum of the festive season. At the close, the Sensex declined 153.09 points, or 0.19%, to 81,773.66, while the Nifty slipped 62.15 points, or 0.25%, to 25,046.15.

Across sectors, barring IT, all indices finished in the red, with notable weakness seen in Realty, Telecom, Pharma, Oil & Gas, Media, PSU Bank, and Auto, which fell between 0.2% and 2%. Broader markets also witnessed selling pressure, with the Midcap index declining 0.73% and the Small-cap index shedding 0.52%, underscoring broader market weakness.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market is cautiously optimistic, as the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle in the 24,200-24,250 range. To maintain a positive bias, the 50-stock index needs to sustain levels above 25,000. To establish a bull trend on Dalal Street, the key benchmark index would need to break decisively above 24,250.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has been finding resistance near the 25200 zone and has slipped down with profit booking witnessed to touch the 25,000 zone during the intraday session, with bias and sentiment still maintained intact. The index would have the important 50-DEMA at 24,900 zone as the immediate support for the coming sessions, which needs to be sustained to maintain the optimistic approach and as mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above the important hurdle at 25300 zone is necessary to establish conviction and clarity for further rise in the coming days to carry on with the ongoing uptrend."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index, failing to overcome the 56,250-zone witnessed some profit booking amid fluctuations and closed near the 56,000 zone with bias remaining positive, having the neckline zone of the Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern at 55,600 level positioned as the important support from the current level, which needs to be sustained. On the upside, a positive move till 57700 zone can be anticipated with the overall sentiment maintained positive and a decisive move past 56,500 zone is required to regain the momentum."

Parekh said that immediate support for the Nifty 50 is placed at 24,900, while the resistance is at 25,200. The Bank Nifty index is expected to have a daily range of 55,500 to 56,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: CESC, EMIL, and RBL Bank.

1] CESC: Buy at ₹166, Target ₹175, Stop Loss ₹162;

2] EMIL: Buy at ₹146, Target ₹154, Stop Loss ₹143; and

3] RBL Bank: Buy at ₹286.45, Target ₹302, Stop Loss ₹280.