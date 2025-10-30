Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today after US Fed's rate cut move

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market maintained their positive momentum. The Nifty 50 index closed higher by 118 points, while the Sensex finished 369 points higher on Wednesday. Among sectors, the Oil and Gas index outperformed, rallying over 2.25 per cent, whereas the Capital Market index experienced the most decline, shedding over 1.79 per cent.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive, as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 26,000 level. However, for further improvement of Dalal Street bias, the key benchmark index needs to break above the immediate hurdle placed at 26,300 on a closing basis.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index once again moved past the 26,000 zone with bias improving and closing above the important landmark, with sentiment getting better with the broader markets also witnessing active participation along with the benchmark index anticipating further upward movement in the coming days. The index can be expected to reach the near-term targets of 26,300 and 26,700 levels in the coming days with the undertone maintained strong, as mentioned earlier, having the important support positioned near the 25,400 zone, which needs to be sustained."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index, after taking a breather with near-term support maintained near the 57,500 zone, has witnessed a gradual pickup with bias getting better, expecting to have the next target of the 60,000 level expected in the coming days. The index has overall maintained the uptrend with most of the frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank, SBI and Axis Bank sustaining the positive bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming days."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at the 25,900 level, while resistance is seen at 26,300. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,000 to 59,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Jupiter Wagons, Torrent Power, and Container Corporation of India.

1] Jupiter Wagons: Buy at ₹329, Target ₹345, Stop Loss ₹322;

2] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹1313, Target ₹1372, Stop Loss ₹1285; and

3] Container Corporation of India or CONCOR: Buy at ₹553.85, Target ₹580, Stop Loss ₹542.

US Fed meeting: 25 bps rate cut declared The Jerome Powell-led US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced in its October 2025 policy decision that it would cut the key benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, according to official data released on October 29, 2025.

The US central bank's move to cut the interest rates for the second time comes amid elevated levels of inflation in the country and a full-scale US government shutdown, resulting in the lack of economic data for the Fed to analyse.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.