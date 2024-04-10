Buy or sell stocks for today: The 30-share BSE Sensex breached the historic 75,000-mark for the first time in the previous session, while the NSE Nifty 50 also hit its fresh lifetime high of 22,768.40, before both domestic equity benchmarks settled in the red dragged by profit-booking and weak global cues.

Investors await the US inflation data, which due later in the evening today, while expectations of Fed rate cuts have been easing over strong macro data and sticky inflation in the world's largest economy. Analysts say that market may experience volatility ahead of the release of January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) which are scheduled to begin later this week.

The Nifty 50 settled 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 22,642.75 on April 9. Sensex hit its fresh record high of 75,124.28 during the session, but erased all gain and closed the day at 0.08 per cent or 59 points lower at 74,683.70.

Also Read: Exide Industries hits back-to-back 52-week high on EV deal with Hyundai, Kia; Time to buy?

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index underperformed the benchmark ending 0.47 per cent lower after hitting its new record high of 41,172.56. The BSE Smallcap index fell 0.15 per cent, mirroring cautious buying sentiment.

Additionally, international crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, easing for the second straight session over Gaza ceasefire discussions, however, analysts have pegged the near-term range of Brent crude futures to be in the range of $85-95 per barrel due to the ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle-East.

Intraday trading tips for Wednesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty 50 has got the near-term target of 22,800 and 23,200 levels with 22,000 zone maintained as the important and crucial support level.

Also Read: Oil prices ease for second day over Gaza ceasefire talks, Brent dips to $89: Analysts peg near-term range at $85-95/bbl

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert added that for Bank Nifty, the frontline banking stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank are well poised for further upward movement which can help the index to gain further.

Coming to the stocks that investors can buy, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today —Wockhardt Ltd, Devyani International, and MOIL.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50's performance today, Vaishali Parekh said, ‘’Nifty 50 found resistance near the long term trendline zone of 22,760 levels and slipped gradually to end near the 22,650 zone with bias maintained positive and further scope for upside movement in wide open.''

‘’Bank Nifty has gained strength after it has entered into a new territory at 52-week high zone of 48,960 levels and has further upside potential target of 49,800 level in the coming days with 47,700 as the important support zone as of now,'' she said.

Parekh added that for Nifty 50, the support for the day is seen at 22,500 level while the resistance would be seen at 22,800 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 48,400-49,200 levels.

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 22,500

Resistance - 22,800

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 48,400

Resistance – 49,200

Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla shares down 30% YTD as EV major settles lawsuit over fatal autopilot crash



Stocks to buy today

1.Wockhardt: Buy Wockhardt at ₹591, Target ₹620, Stop Loss ₹580

2.Devyani International: Buy Devyani International at ₹164.85, Target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹161

3.MOIL: Buy MOIL at ₹334, Target ₹350, Stop Loss ₹327.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!