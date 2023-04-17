Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of sharp recovery after early morning losses on Thursday, Dalal Street ended higher on ninth day in a row. In this rally, NSE Nifty climbed to seven week high whereas Nifty Bank index climbed to 11-week high in the week gone by. Sensex too surged over 2800 points in last nine days rally. Incidentally, due to US dollar hitting one year lows again major global currencies, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) remained net buyers last week, which was truncated due to stock market holiday for Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti.

Intraday strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty closing above 17,800 is a good sign and it has improved the market sentiments. Prabhudas Lilladher expert expected further rise in Nifty Bank index as the index has broken major hurdle placed at 42,000 levels and frontline banking stocks like ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank showing prominent improvement in their bias. Asked about stocks to buy today. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Axis Bank, Tata Motors and SBI Card.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty index, after a series of lower tops formation on the daily chart since 1st December 2022, has finally moved above its previous high of 17,800 levels which is a good indication improving the sentiment and trend overall. The next targets for Nifty lies near 18100-18200 levels with 17500-17550 zone remaining as the crucial and important support zone."

Bank Nifty stocks in focus

"Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty index closing strongly above the previous resistance zone of 42000 levels and major frontline banking stocks like ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank showing prominent improvement in their bias and further rise is anticipated in the coming days," said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 18,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41800-42600 levels.

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹864, target ₹890, stop loss ₹850;

2] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹469, target ₹483, stop loss ₹463; and

3] SBI Card: Buy at ₹758, target ₹785, stop loss ₹747.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.