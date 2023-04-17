Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 17

Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of sharp recovery after early morning losses on Thursday, Dalal Street ended higher on ninth day in a row. In this rally, NSE Nifty climbed to seven week high whereas Nifty Bank index climbed to 11-week high in the week gone by. Sensex too surged over 2800 points in last nine days rally. Incidentally, due to US dollar hitting one year lows again major global currencies, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) remained net buyers last week, which was truncated due to stock market holiday for Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}