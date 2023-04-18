Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of selling in IT stocks after weak Q4FY23 numbers from Infosys and TCS, Indian stock market snapped its nine days winning streak on Monday. Nifty 50 index lost 121 points and ended at 17,706 levels while 30-stock index Sensex corrected 520 points and finished at 59,910 mark. However, Nifty Bank index maintained its upside momentum and closed at 42,262 levels, logging 130 points gain from its previous close. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.13 per cent while mid-cap index shot up 0.56 per cent.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today or in coming sessions, may find base at around 17,500 to 17,550 levels and start fresh rally towards 18,000 to 18,200 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty Bank index outperformed Nifty and Sensex and it closed above 42,000 that augurs well for the banking index. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for Tuesday and those three day trading stocks are Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index, after a stretch of 9 consecutive gaining sessions has finally halted resisting near the 17800-17850 zone witnessing some profit booking and closing in the red turning down the daily trend after 9 days. The support would be near the confluence of significant moving averages of 200 DMA and 50 EMA levels of 17500-17550 zone where the index should find base and expect for further upward journey for near term targets of 18000-18200 levels."

"Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty index managing to close in the green above 42200 zone and has maintained the positive trend with near term maintained near 41500 zone. The Financial services stocks like Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, M&M Finance are looking good and is anticipated to do well in the coming session," Parekh added.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17550 levels while the resistance is seen at 17850 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41800-42700 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] Bajaj Finance: Buy at ₹5961, target ₹6100, stop loss ₹5900;

2] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹176, target ₹185, stop loss ₹173; and

3] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at ₹1212, target ₹1245, stop loss ₹1195.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.