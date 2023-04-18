Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 184 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:37 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today — Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of selling in IT stocks after weak Q4FY23 numbers from Infosys and TCS, Indian stock market snapped its nine days winning streak on Monday. Nifty 50 index lost 121 points and ended at 17,706 levels while 30-stock index Sensex corrected 520 points and finished at 59,910 mark. However, Nifty Bank index maintained its upside momentum and closed at 42,262 levels, logging 130 points gain from its previous close. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.13 per cent while mid-cap index shot up 0.56 per cent.
