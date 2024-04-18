Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 18
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HUL, Divi's Laboratories, and COLPAL
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions, the Indian stock market slipped into follow-through weakness amidst a range movement and ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 124 points and closed at the 22,147 level, the BSE Sensex corrected 456 points and closed at the 72,943 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index went down 288 points and finished at 47,484 level. However, the broad market witnessed some buying interest in the previous session. The small-cap index ended 0.57 percent higher while the mid-cap index finished marginally higher on Tuesday.
