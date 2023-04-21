Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 214 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:13 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh or Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tata Motors, Cummins India and EIH
Buy or sell stocks for today: After losing for three successive sessions, Indian stock market managed to finish higher despite trading range bound on Thursday. 50-stock index NSE Nifty added 5 points and closed at 17,624 while 30-stock index BSE Sensex gained 64 points and finished at 59,632. Nifty Bank index surged 1115 points and ended at 42,269 mark. In broad markets, mid-cap index ended lower whereas small-cap index added 0.10 per cent.
