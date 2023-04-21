Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 21

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that 17,550 to 17,580 has remained strong support zone for NSE Nifty for last 3-4 sessions. Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that overall bias on Dalal Street is positive and suggested intraday traders to keep cautious while taking position in Nifty Bank index as upcoming ICICI Bank and Axis Bank results may keep the entire banking index highly volatile. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Tata Motors, Cummins India and EIH or EIHOTEL.