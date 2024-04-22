Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 22
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HUL, Grasim Industries, and Tata Steel
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of weak global market sentiments on rising fear of the Iran-Israel war, the Indian stock market ended its four-week winning streak and finished lower on Friday last week. However, Dalal Street ended higher on Friday after losing on all sessions in the week gone by. The Nifty 50 index finished 151 points higher at the 22,147 level, the BSE Sensex gained 599 points and closed at the 73.088 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index scaled 504 points north and ended at the 47,574 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index finished with a weekly loss of 1.73 percent whereas the mid-cap index corrected over 3 percent in the truncated week that ended last Friday.
