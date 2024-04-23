Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 23
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tata Consumer Products, SBI, and Apollo Hospitals
Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global market sentiments on ease in the geo-political tension, the Indian stock market finished higher for the second straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index gained 189 points and ended at the 22,336 level, the BSE Sensex surged 560 points and closed at the 73,648 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index closed 350 points northward at the 47,924 level. The cash market volumes on the NSE were lower at Rs.0.95 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 2.8:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started