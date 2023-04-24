Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite ending flat on Friday session, 50-stock index Nifty climbed to eight week high of 17,863 whereas Nifty Bank managed to hit 12-week high of 42,603 mark in the previous week. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.70 per cent in last five trading sessions while mid-cap index surged 03.65 per cent in the previous week.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today has strong support base at 17,550 to 17,570 levels and breaching of this support may lead to more weakness on Dalal Street. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that Nifty breaking resistance of 17,750 to 17,800 zone may trigger fresh upside swing at Indian stock market. On day trading stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are VRL Logistics, Mazagon Dock and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index continue to move in a similar pattern for the 4th consecutive session resisting near the 17,660 zone and on the downside taking support near 17,550 levels to witness a recovery closing above the 17,600 zone. The zone around 17,550 to 17,570 has been maintained as a strong support base and on the upper side, 17,750 to 17,800 levels has been capped which needs a decisive breakout."

"Bank Nifty also once again resisted near 42400 zone and has been maintaining a good support near the 42,000 zone from where it has recovered multiple times and closed above. With the result of two major frontline banking stock ICICI bank and Axis Bank expected, the week would be witnessing volatility and can expect for breach of the important levels," Parekh said.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 17,500 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,750 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41800-42600 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks for today:

1] VRL Logistics: Buy at ₹644, target ₹670, stop loss ₹634;

2] Mazagon Dock: Buy at ₹740, target ₹775, stop loss ₹725; and

3] Mahindra CIE Automotive: Buy at ₹373, target ₹387, stop loss ₹367.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.