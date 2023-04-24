Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 243 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:40 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three day trading stocks for today — VRL Logistics, Mazagon Dock and Mahindra CIE Automotive
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite ending flat on Friday session, 50-stock index Nifty climbed to eight week high of 17,863 whereas Nifty Bank managed to hit 12-week high of 42,603 mark in the previous week. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.70 per cent in last five trading sessions while mid-cap index surged 03.65 per cent in the previous week.
