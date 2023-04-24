Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 24

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 24

3 min read . 06:40 AM IST Asit Manohar
Stock market today: Nifty today has strong support placed at 17,550 to 17,570 zone, says Vaishali Parekh.

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three day trading stocks for today — VRL Logistics, Mazagon Dock and Mahindra CIE Automotive

Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite ending flat on Friday session, 50-stock index Nifty climbed to eight week high of 17,863 whereas Nifty Bank managed to hit 12-week high of 42,603 mark in the previous week. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.70 per cent in last five trading sessions while mid-cap index surged 03.65 per cent in the previous week.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite ending flat on Friday session, 50-stock index Nifty climbed to eight week high of 17,863 whereas Nifty Bank managed to hit 12-week high of 42,603 mark in the previous week. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.70 per cent in last five trading sessions while mid-cap index surged 03.65 per cent in the previous week.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today has strong support base at 17,550 to 17,570 levels and breaching of this support may lead to more weakness on Dalal Street. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that Nifty breaking resistance of 17,750 to 17,800 zone may trigger fresh upside swing at Indian stock market. On day trading stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are VRL Logistics, Mazagon Dock and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today has strong support base at 17,550 to 17,570 levels and breaching of this support may lead to more weakness on Dalal Street. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that Nifty breaking resistance of 17,750 to 17,800 zone may trigger fresh upside swing at Indian stock market. On day trading stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are VRL Logistics, Mazagon Dock and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index continue to move in a similar pattern for the 4th consecutive session resisting near the 17,660 zone and on the downside taking support near 17,550 levels to witness a recovery closing above the 17,600 zone. The zone around 17,550 to 17,570 has been maintained as a strong support base and on the upper side, 17,750 to 17,800 levels has been capped which needs a decisive breakout."

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index continue to move in a similar pattern for the 4th consecutive session resisting near the 17,660 zone and on the downside taking support near 17,550 levels to witness a recovery closing above the 17,600 zone. The zone around 17,550 to 17,570 has been maintained as a strong support base and on the upper side, 17,750 to 17,800 levels has been capped which needs a decisive breakout."

"Bank Nifty also once again resisted near 42400 zone and has been maintaining a good support near the 42,000 zone from where it has recovered multiple times and closed above. With the result of two major frontline banking stock ICICI bank and Axis Bank expected, the week would be witnessing volatility and can expect for breach of the important levels," Parekh said.

"Bank Nifty also once again resisted near 42400 zone and has been maintaining a good support near the 42,000 zone from where it has recovered multiple times and closed above. With the result of two major frontline banking stock ICICI bank and Axis Bank expected, the week would be witnessing volatility and can expect for breach of the important levels," Parekh said.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 17,500 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,750 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41800-42600 levels.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 17,500 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,750 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41800-42600 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks for today:

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks for today:

1] VRL Logistics: Buy at 644, target 670, stop loss 634;

1] VRL Logistics: Buy at 644, target 670, stop loss 634;

2] Mazagon Dock: Buy at 740, target 775, stop loss 725; and

2] Mazagon Dock: Buy at 740, target 775, stop loss 725; and

3] Mahindra CIE Automotive: Buy at 373, target 387, stop loss 367.

3] Mahindra CIE Automotive: Buy at 373, target 387, stop loss 367.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.