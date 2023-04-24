Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 24

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index continue to move in a similar pattern for the 4th consecutive session resisting near the 17,660 zone and on the downside taking support near 17,550 levels to witness a recovery closing above the 17,600 zone. The zone around 17,550 to 17,570 has been maintained as a strong support base and on the upper side, 17,750 to 17,800 levels has been capped which needs a decisive breakout."

