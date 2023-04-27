Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 27

"With most of the frontline banking stocks like ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank well placed with bias maintained positive, we anticipate for the index to achieve the near-term targets of 43700-43800 levels in the coming days," Parekh said. She further stressed that support for Nifty today is placed at 17,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 18,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42500-43400 levels.