Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, Dalal Street finished higher for fourth straight session on Thursday. 50-stock index Nifty hit 9-week high of 17,915 by logging intraday gain of near 0.57 per cent while BSE Sensex shot up 348 points and closed at 60,649 levels. Bank Nifty index surged 170 points and claimed the psychological 43,000 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index outperformed key benchmark indices by logging intraday gain of 0.62 per cent while mid-cap index gained 0.52 per cent. Advance decline ratio finished at 1.75:1.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty closing above 17,900 signals that the market momentum is in uptrend and the 50-stock index is heading for next target of 18,200. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that Bank Nifty underperformed in Thursday rally as majority of the Bank Nifty stocks remained flat on the previous session. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three day trading stocks for today and those three intraday stocks are Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Rites and Jindal Steel.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty surged ahead gradually to move past the 17,900 zone to close on a positive note with trend maintained strong and as said earlier, is expected to achieve the next near-term target of around 18,200 level with 17,800 level as the important crucial support zone. The index has got a resistance near 17,950-17,970 levels but with the strong bias witnessed is anticipated to breach the level and gain further momentum."

"Bank Nifty as compared to the Nifty index underperformed finding resistance near 43,000 zone and with most of the frontline banking stocks remaining flat during the session. The overall strength is maintained intact and with a decisive move past 43,000 zone shall continue with the ongoing upward move to achieve the next near-term targets of 43,700-43,800 levels in the coming days," Parekh said.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 17,800 levels while the resistance is seen at 18,100 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,600-43,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks for today:

1] Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M: Buy at ₹1224, target ₹1260, stop loss ₹1208;

2] Rites: Buy at ₹389, target ₹407, stop loss ₹384; and

3] Jindal Steel: Buy at ₹579, target ₹603, stop loss ₹570.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.