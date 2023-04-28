Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 282 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:48 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today — M&M, Rites and Jindal Steel
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, Dalal Street finished higher for fourth straight session on Thursday. 50-stock index Nifty hit 9-week high of 17,915 by logging intraday gain of near 0.57 per cent while BSE Sensex shot up 348 points and closed at 60,649 levels. Bank Nifty index surged 170 points and claimed the psychological 43,000 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index outperformed key benchmark indices by logging intraday gain of 0.62 per cent while mid-cap index gained 0.52 per cent. Advance decline ratio finished at 1.75:1.
