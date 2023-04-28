Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 28

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty surged ahead gradually to move past the 17,900 zone to close on a positive note with trend maintained strong and as said earlier, is expected to achieve the next near-term target of around 18,200 level with 17,800 level as the important crucial support zone. The index has got a resistance near 17,950-17,970 levels but with the strong bias witnessed is anticipated to breach the level and gain further momentum."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}