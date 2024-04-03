Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 3
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Marksans Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Kiri Industries.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock market snapped its three-day winning streak in the previous session dragged by profit booking in select auto and bank stocks and foreign fund outflows. Analysts expect volatility to persisist as investors will closely monitor the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) starting Wednesday, with the first outcome for the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) to be pronounced on Friday.
