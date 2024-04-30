Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 30
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — L&T Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Godrej Consumer
Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, concluded with substantial increases, driven by robust purchasing activity in banking and financial sectors, on Monday, April 29. This surge followed the positive performance of key players within these sectors during the March quarter, contributing to the overall bullish sentiment in the market. Sensex ultimately ended the session with a gain of 941 points, equivalent to a 1.28% increase, settling at 74,671.28, with 26 stocks showing gains. The Nifty index concluded the day at 22,643.40, marking an increase of 223 points, equivalent to a 1 percent rise.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started