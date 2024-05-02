Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today as US Fed downplays rate hike buzz
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Laurus Labs, IGL, and NHPC
Stock market today: Following strong global market sentiments after the conclusion of the US Fed meeting on Wednesday, the Indian stock market is expected to react to this overnight trigger. US Fed chairman Jerome Powell's downplaying the US Fed rate hike buzz is expected to offer some relief to the global markets including Asian and Indian stock markets today. During Wednesday's dealing, US dollar rates came under sell-off pressure and the US dollar index slipped below the 106 mark. This pushed buying in the US stock markets on Wednesday. Dow Jones index finished 0.23 percent higher on Wednesday whereas the Smallcap 2000 index finished 0.12 percent higher. However, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq finished in the red zone.
