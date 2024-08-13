Explore

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 13

Vaamanaa Sethi 1 min read 13 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock market today: Nifty has been holding with a rangebound movement for the last 3-4 sessions, hovering near the 24300-24400 zone, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)
Summary

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GAIL, Graphite India, and Jupiter Wagons.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's session with little change, reflecting mixed global cues. Despite an earlier dip, both indices recovered by the afternoon, buoyed by positive trends in international markets and fresh inflows of foreign capital.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed down by 56.99 points, or 0.07%, ending at 79,648.92, while the Nifty 50 finished at 24,347.00, a decrease of 20.50 points or 0.08%.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President— Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Nifty 50 index has been in the 24,000 to 24,400 zone. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that a bullish or bearish trend on Dalal Street can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: GAIL, Graphite India and Jupiter Wagons.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, “Nifty has been holding with a rangebound movement for the last 3-4 sessions, hovering near the 24300-24400 zone failing to give a close above the 24,400 levels which is important to establish conviction and thereafter anticipate for further rise for next target of 24,700 levels, with at the same time, 24,000 zone of the significant 50EMA level maintained as the strong and crucial support level."

On the Bank Nifty outlook today, Parekh further added, “Bank Nifty overall is witnessing a sluggish move with gradual rise seen and as mentioned earlier, would need a decisive breach above the 51,000 zone to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days. The 100-period MA zone at 49,600 level would be the crucial support zone for the index failing which a fresh slide can be anticipated. The support for the day is seen at 24,200 levels while the resistance would be seen at 24,500 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 50,200-51,000 levels."

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1] GAIL: Buy at 231.90, target 245, stop loss 225;

2] Graphite India: Buy at 542.65, target 575, stop loss 528; and

3] Jupiter Wagons: Buy at 568.50, target 600, stop loss 555

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

