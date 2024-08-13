Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 13
SummaryBuy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GAIL, Graphite India, and Jupiter Wagons.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's session with little change, reflecting mixed global cues. Despite an earlier dip, both indices recovered by the afternoon, buoyed by positive trends in international markets and fresh inflows of foreign capital.