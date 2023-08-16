Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 162 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Mazagon Dock, Graphite India and DCX Systems
Buy or sell stocks for today: In this truncated week on Dalal Street, Indian stock market will resume trade session today after a gap of one day as stock market was closed on Tuesday for Independence Day 2023. On Monday, Nifty and Sensex recovered from morning losses and ended marginally higher. NSE Nifty finished 6 points higher at 19,434 levels, BSE Sensex gained 79 points and closed at 65,401 mark whereas Bank Nifty index lost 108 points and finished at 44,090 levels. Broad market indices fell almost half a per cent even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.62:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started