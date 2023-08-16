Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 16

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty index opened on a weak note to touch the low of 19,260 zone after which it witnessed with a massive pullback recovery of 170 points to end on a flat note with sentiment improved. Once again the zone near 19,270 to 19,300 levels proved to be an important support where it has indicated a double bottom formation pattern on the daily chart to anticipate for further gains on the upside."

