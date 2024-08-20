Markets
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 20
SummaryBuy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today - NALCO, BPCL, and GAIL
Buy or sell stocks today: Domestic stock market indices closed flat on Monday, August 19. The frontline indices witnessed some profit booking amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed meeting.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more