Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 212 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Nifty today has crucial support at 19,270 levels and resistance at 19,450 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended lower on second day in a row on Friday. NSE Nifty lost 55 points and ended at 19,310 levels, BSE Sensex shed 202 points and closed at 64,948 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 40 points and finished at 43,851 levels. China Evergrande Group filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York late Thursday and that marred sentiments for equities around the globe.
