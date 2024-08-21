Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 21

“Bank Nifty during the intraday session gained strength to move past the significant 50EMA zone of 50,750 levels to improve the bias and further would need a decisive breach above the 51,000 zone to establish confirmation for further upward movement. The zone near the important 100 period MA at 40,700 levels would remain as the strong support, which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact," said Parekh.