Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 22

Anubhav Mukherjee 2 min read 22 Aug 2024, 06:22 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,650 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,900 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)
Summary

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, GSPL, and CIPLA

Buy or sell stocks today: The Indian domestic stock market index Nifty closed higher for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, August 21. The index was fueled by the gains from the domestic FMCG and IT sector, closing 0.29 per cent higher at 24,770.20 points, compared to 24,698.85 points at the previous market close. 

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex closed 0.13 per cent higher at 80,905.30 points after Wednesday's session, compared to 80,802.86 points at the previous close. 

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today:

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says Nifty witnessed a steady rise to close about the important resistance zone and is expected to maintain a positive stance in the coming days. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 24,650 points and have a resistance at 24,900 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 50,300 to 51,200 today. 

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (GNFC), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. (GSPL), and CIPLA Ltd. 

Stock market today:

For the outlook on the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh said, “Nifty index is witnessing a steady gradual rise and has closed above the important resistance zone of 24,750 levels with bias and sentiment maintained positive anticipating for further rise in the coming days."

“The psychological near-term target of 25,000 levels can be expected with 24,400 zone maintained as the good support level as of now. Bank Nifty once again has been finding tough resistance near the important 50EMA zone of 50,800 levels and is moving within a narrow range for the past 2 sessions," said the stock market expert. 

“As mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above the 51,000 zone is necessary to establish conviction and thereafter anticipate for further upward movement in the coming days," said Parekh. 

Parekh added that the Nifty 50 for today has support at 24,650, while the resistance lies at 24,900. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 50,300 to 51,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today:

1. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd (GNFC): Buy at 668; Target at 697; Stop Loss at 654.

2. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. (GSPL): Buy at 332; Target at 347; Stop Loss at 324.

3. CIPLA Ltd: Buy at 1,594.60; Target at 1,660; Stop Loss at 1,560.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

