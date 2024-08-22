Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 22

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today:

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says Nifty witnessed a steady rise to close about the important resistance zone and is expected to maintain a positive stance in the coming days. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 24,650 points and have a resistance at 24,900 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 50,300 to 51,200 today.