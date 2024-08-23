Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 23

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says Nifty continues to gain strength and steadily reach the 24,800 zone. With the market sentiment maintained at a strong position, it is estimated to target the 25,000 zone. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 24,700 points and have a resistance at 25,000 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 50,600 to 51,500 today.