Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 27
SummaryBuy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Cipla, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Valiant Organics
Buy or sell stocks today: The Indian domestic stock market indices witnessed strong gains on Monday, August 26. Both indices closed nearly 1 per cent higher as investors embraced Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. The Nifty 50 closed 0.76 per cent higher at 25,010.60 points, compared to 24,823.15 points at the previous market close.