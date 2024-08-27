Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 27

“Bank Nifty would need to sustain above the 51,000 zone to establish conviction and expect for further rise with next targets of 52,500 and 53,400 levels anticipated in the coming days. The index would have the significant 50EMA zone of 50,800 level as the immediate near-term support as of now. The support for the day is seen at 24,900 levels while the resistance would be at 25,200 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 50,800-51,600 levels," said Parekh.