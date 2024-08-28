Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing, Banco Products India, and LIC Housing Finance.
Buy or sell stocks today: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, seem to be consolidating near the record high levels. Both the benchmark indices ended flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues even as the expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve continue to support the global equities.