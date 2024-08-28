Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty managed to close above the 25,000-point marker with a positive bias maintained, and the overall sentiment improved. It is expected to rise in the coming days. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 24,900 points and have a resistance at 25,200 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 50,900 to 51,800 today.