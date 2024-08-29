Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 29

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty has sustained above the 25,000 zone with the positive bias making the new highs near 25,130 levels. With profit bookings closed near the 25,000 zone once again, the index looks poised for further rise to the next target of 25,600 levels.