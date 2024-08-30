Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 30
SummaryBuy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hindustan Petroleum, Maruti Suzuki India, and Power Finance Corporation
Buy or sell stocks today: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, hit record highs on Thursday, August 29, fueled by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and ITC. The trading session marked the 11th successive day of Nifty closing in the green. After Thursday's trading session, Nifty 50 closed 0.4 per cent at 25,151.95 points, compared to 25,052.35 points in the previous market close.