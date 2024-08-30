Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 30

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty's slow and steady march ahead with hitting new highs made with bias and sentiment becoming better estimates a further rise to the next target of 25,600 levels in the coming days. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,000 points and have a resistance at 25,300 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 50,800 to 51,700 today.