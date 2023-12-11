Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 11
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bharat Forge, Infosys and Century Plyboards
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market cues on Wall Street rally, Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. Nifty 50 index ended higher for sixth straight week at 20,969 after hitting a new high of 21,006. BSE Sensex gained 303 points and closed at 69,825 levels while Bank Nifty index shot up 420 points and ended at 47,262 mark.
