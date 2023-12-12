comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 12
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 12

 Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Marico, Godrej Consumer Products and Cummins India

Stock market today: Nifty 50 index has crucial support now placed at 20,850 whereas 50-stock index is facing resistance at 21,100 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index has crucial support now placed at 20,850 whereas 50-stock index is facing resistance at 21,100 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock market continued its ritual of touching new highs with BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices crossing 70,000 and 21,000 mark respectively. Nifty 50 index remained range-bound throughout Monday session but ended with marginal gains at 20,997 levels, BSE Sensex gained 102 points and finished at 69,928 mark while Bank Nifty index added 52 points and closed at 47,314 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.46:1.

Intraday trading tips for Tuesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall trend on Dalal Street is positive and immediate support for Nifty 50 today is placed 20,850 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that 50-stock index needs to breach 21,100 hurdle decisively to maintain uptrend and surge to the tune of 20,900 levels.

Also Read: Infosys' ADRs fall over 3% after Q2 results as CFO Nilanjan Roy quits

Buy or sell stocks

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today — Marico, Godrej Consumer Products and Cummins India.

Stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed another session of consolidation near the 21,000 zone overall taking a breather with bias and sentiment maintained positive with near-term support as of now positioned near 20,850 zone. Again we maintain our view, as mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above 21,000 levels is required to maintain the uptrend and expect for next higher targets of 21,800 to 21,900 levels in the coming days with major support lying near 20,550 zone of the rising trendline level."

"Bank Nifty during the intraday session scaled record high of 47,588 levels with frontline banking stocks well poised for further upward move in the coming days with next targets expected till 48,000 and thereafter 49,600 levels with strength sustaining while 46,300 level is maintained as the support zone from current levels," said Parekh.

Also Read: HUL share price underperform Nifty Sensex in 1year . Should you Buy Sell or Hold?

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 20,850 whereas the resistance is seen at 21,150 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,000 to 47,700 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] Marico: Buy at 540.65, target 562, stop loss 530;

2] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at 1043, target 1080, stop loss 1025; and

3] Cummins India: Buy at 2001, target 2080, stop loss 1975.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 06:20 AM IST
