Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite positive global market sentiments and strong IMF commentary on Indian economy, Indian stock market witnessed sharp sell off on Wednesday. All key benchmark indices including small-cap and mid-cap indices ended lower, which signals selling across segments on Dalal Street.

Nifty 50 index crashed 302 points and closed at 21,150 levels, BSE Sensex nosedived 930 points and closed at 70,506 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 425 points and ended at 47,445 levels. In broad market, small-cap index crashed 3.42 per cent while mid-cap index tanked 3.12 per cent.

Also Read: Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Intraday trading tips for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 index has produced a huge bearish engulfing candle pattern on the daily chart, which signals further weakness on Dalal Street. Prabhudas Lilladher expert further maintianed that stock market sentiments would remain cautious till the 50-stock index is trading above 20,800 levels. On breaching this support may dent Dalal Street sentiments and weaken the market bias, she added.

Also Read: DOMS, India Shelter see bumper debut but pare listing gains

Buy or sell stocks

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Camlin Fine Sciences, Sula Vineyards and Muthoot Finance. Vaishali Parekh recommended selling in all of her stock picks or Thursday.

Stock market today

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty after remaining in the positive zone near 21,500 levels in the initial half tanked post lunch session with heavy profit booking witnessed to produce a huge bearish engulfing candle pattern on the daily chart ending near 21,150 levels to weaken the sentiment and turning the bias to cautious mode as of now. With near-term support maintained near 20,800 zone one need for wait and watch for things to settle down and confirm a clarity for further development."

Also Read: Large cap pharma stock hits 52-week high after US FDA conducts inspection at unit's subsidiary; do you own?

"Bank Nifty also shed their gains resisting near the 48,200 zone and lost momentum in the second half to close near 47,450 zone with profit booking seen among the frontline banking stocks. For the index, the important support zone would be maintained near 46,300 levels and with bias turning little bit cautious needs further clarity and conviction to forecast the further progress," Parekh said.

Also Read: Sameera Agro And Infra Ltd IPO to opens today; check price band, key dates

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 21,000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 21,300 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,000 to 47,900 levels.

Intraday stocks for today

1] Camlin Fine Sciences: Sell at ₹130.35, target ₹122, stop loss ₹133;

2] Sula Vineyards: Sell at ₹459.35, target ₹442, stop loss ₹468; and

3] Muthoot Finance: Sell at ₹1443, target ₹1385, stop loss ₹1470.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!