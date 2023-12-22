Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 22
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KPIT Technologies, Himatsingka Seide and Lemon Tree
Buy or sell stocks for today: After worst sell off in last 10 months, Indian stock market bounced back and ended higher on Thursday. Nifty 50 index ggained 104 points and closed at 21,255 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 358 points and ended at 70,865 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 394 points higher at 47,840 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance decline ratio rose sharply to 3.66:1.
