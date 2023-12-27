Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 27
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bharat Forge, NCC and Codhin Shipyards
Buy or sell stocks for today: Carrying buying interest of the weekend sessions, Indian stock market ended higher for third straight session on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index ended 91 points higher at 21,441 levels, BSE Sensex gained 229 points and closed at 71,336 mark whereas Bank Nifty finished 233 points higher at 47,724 levels. However, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices. Small-cap index went up 0.48 per cent wgile mid-cap index skyrocketed 0.72 per cent.
