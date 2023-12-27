Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 27

Buy or sell stocks for today: Carrying buying interest of the weekend sessions, Indian stock market ended higher for third straight session on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index ended 91 points higher at 21,441 levels, BSE Sensex gained 229 points and closed at 71,336 mark whereas Bank Nifty finished 233 points higher at 47,724 levels. However, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices. Small-cap index went up 0.48 per cent wgile mid-cap index skyrocketed 0.72 per cent.

Intraday trading tips for Wednesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 is recivering from the low made near 20,980 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that overall trend on Dalal Street is positive. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — Bharat Forge, NCC and Codhin Shipyards.

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty is moving ahead gradually to retest the previous peak zone of 21,593 levels recovering from the low made near 20980 zone to regain strength and has maintained the overall positive trend intact. The 21,000 would be the crucial support zone as of now and as mentioned earlier, would need a decisive breach above the important resistance zone of 21,550 levels to carry on with the momentum and confirm a breakout for further rise in the coming days."

"Bank Nifty has been in consolidation for quite some time near 47,800 zone witnessing a pullback from 47,400 levels and would need a decisive breach above 48,200 zone to confirm a breakout for further fresh upward move," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty 50 is placed at 21,300 zone while the resistance is seen at 21.600 level. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,500 to 48,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹1226, target ₹1270, stop loss ₹1210;

2] NCC: Buy at ₹167.50, target ₹176, stop loss ₹164; and

3] Cochin Shipyards: Buy at ₹1374, target ₹1420, stop loss ₹1352.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

