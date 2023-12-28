Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 28
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — LIC Housing Finance, VRL Logistics and Zen Tech
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market extended its rally for fourth straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index touched a new high of 21,675 and hit its highest-ever closing levels of 21,654. BSE Sensex surged around 1 per cent and closed at 72,038 levels while Bank Nifty index gained 1.17 per cent and closed at 48,282 mark after touching a new peak of 48,347 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started