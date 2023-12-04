Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 4
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GIPCL, CESC and Crompton Greaves
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of of pleasantly surprising Indian GDP data, Indian stock market ended higher on fourth straight session on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index touched new life-time high of 20,291 and finished 134 points higher at 20,267 levels. BSE Sensex gained 492 points and closed at 67,481 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 332 points higher at 44,814 levels. In broad market, small-cap index gained 0.48 per cent whereas mid-cap index shot up 0.96 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started